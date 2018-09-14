0 Isaac strengthens, moves over the Caribbean; also watching Helene, Joyce, Invest 95L

Isaac brings rough seas and some rain bands to Puerto Rico and the Hispaniola as it travels well south of the islands this weekend. While Joyce will remain as a "fish storm," Helene heads to the Azores Islands. Invest 95L has less chances to develop, but will bring rain to southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

A Fish Storm is a storm, particularly a hurricane or tropical storm, which turns out in the open Atlantic and poses no threat to land.

WATCH: Live coverage from sister station WSOC in Charlotte, NC

Isaac enters the Caribbean

After a brief downgrade to tropical depression status, Isaac has gain some strength becoming a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph.

Hurricane hunters investigated Isaac this afternoon and found winds at 40 mph and a falling pressure, at 1002 mb. Most of its deepest convection is focused south of the center, due to northerly wind shear. Convection was so deep in this region and there was so much lightning, Hurricane Hunters could not get a good grasp of wind measurements of the southwestern quadrant of the storm.

The system is now forecast to continue moving west at about 10-15 mph as a tropical storm, staying about 250 miles south of Haiti Sunday morning. By then, Isaac could once again downgrade to a depression.

Hurricane Florence: Storm's slow movement ‘horrific’ as it approaches NC coast

The Greater Antilles islands will experience rough seas, surf and life-threatening rip currents. Rainfall between 1 to 2 inches across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti are possible through the weekend with a rich tropical moisture in place, courtesy of Isaac or its remnants.

Isaac, or its remnants, will likely follow a path to the Gulf of Mexico. This system in whatever form or status it acquires, should be monitored as any system that enters the Caribbean and closer to the east Gulf of Mexico could pose a threat to Florida.

Download: Free WFTV weather app for more information about the tropics

Helene in the Eastern Atlantic, weakening

Helene travels over the far eastern Atlantic and will continue as a tropical storm at least through the weekend. Helene will turn to the northeast Friday and cross the Azores Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm watches have been placed in effect. Large swells and rough seas are expected across the entire set of islands. Rainfall could reach 8 inches in some isolated spots. Fortunately, Helene will be picking up speed starting Saturday. It is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone starting Sunday.

Helene and Joyce are almost parallel and are separated by about 700 miles.

Read: CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

Tropical Storm Joyce

Tropical Storm Joyce shifted directions and it is moving to the northeast. It will remain over open North Atlantic waters and away from land. Joyce is expected to dissipate by early next week.

See the 2018 Atlantic Season Names

Invest 95L fizzles

Although the wind shear has become more favorable for this system to develop into a tropical system, it is too close to land and running out of time to develop further. The probability for this system to develop decreased to less than 10 percent as it moves toward Southern Texas. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico, and Southern Texas,

We will continue to monitor the tropics closely and bring you updates promptly on Channel 9, WFTV.com and on our WFTV apps.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.