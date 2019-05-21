0 It's a scorcher Tuesday afternoon, no real relief in forecast; Memorial Day

CENTRAL FLORIDA - It will be a scorcher Tuesday across Central Florida with an average high of 93 degrees, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

As a high pressure system sinks in over the southeastern U.S., temperatures will continue to increase a bit more each day this week. Tuesday afternoon will be and feel very hot, with heat indices between 5-8 degrees above the temperature readings.

“Today will be the hottest day of the year so far. We’ll hit 93 today. Fortunately, we don’t have our July humidity, but it will be very hot, nonetheless,” Shields said.

Tuesday night will bring mostly clear skies with a low of 71 degrees.

The rip currents are moderate at the beaches. Anyone planning to be outside is advised to drink plenty of water.

It sure **looks** nice out there! Feels brutal though! Feels-like 5-8 degrees higher than what the thermometer marks.

Hydrate, rest, hydrate some more if you are spending time outdoors this week. #stormalert9https://t.co/nbCHqyb8dj pic.twitter.com/7kFgL21dSf — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 21, 2019

Sunscreen reminder: Burn time is between 10 and 15 minutes for all skin types.

By the end of the workweek, afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-90s. Humidity will make the temperatures feel as if they were in the triple digits. This upcoming Memorial Day Weekend will be exceptionally hot. Any plans you may have must include water and shaded areas. Storm chances will remain null, but there is a very low chance for a rogue shower. If one does develop, it will be short-lived and likely very welcomed by the steamy area receiving it.

Andrea, the first named storm of the Atlantic season, will stay over the Atlantic Ocean, moving even further away from the U.S. By Tuesday afternoon, the system had already weakened to a depression, and it will be history soon as it gets absorbed by a cold front exiting the United States by Tuesday night.

As expected, Andrea will dissipate soon. Not impressive on satellite, never was a threat to US.

It's a reminder that the season is just around the corner & regardless of hurricane season forecasts- it only takes ONE storm to make it an active season for you & preparation is key. pic.twitter.com/HtTdIhpPjF — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 21, 2019

Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry will be live starting at 4 p.m. with the latest forecast on Andrea and temperature trends for the Memorial Day Weekend and beyond.

Temperatures and the heat index will be soaring for the upcoming weekend! pic.twitter.com/ntrkPpGst6 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 20, 2019

Today will be the hottest day of the year...so far! ☀️🌴☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/88FVXz0hna — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 21, 2019

