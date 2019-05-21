  • It's a scorcher! Tuesday brings hottest day of year so far across Central Florida

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - It will be a scorcher across Central Florida Tuesday with an average high of 93 degrees, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

     

    “Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far. We’ll hit 93 today. Fortunately, we don’t have our July humidity, but it will be very hot, nonetheless,” Shields said.

     

    Tuesday night will bring mostly clear skies with a low of 71 degrees.

     

    The rip currents are moderate at the beaches. Anyone planning to be outside is advised to drink plenty of water.

     

    “Late week, we heat up further. By Memorial Day, highs will be in the middle and upper 90s,” Shields said.

     

    Subtropical storm Andrea the first named storm of the Atlantic season, is expected to weaken and move away from the East Coast, and by Wednesday it will dissipate, Shields said.    


    Memorial Day weekend will be hot and mostly stable. High humidity will make the afternoon temperatures feel close to triple digits. 

     

    Sunscreen reminder: Burn time is between 10 and 15 minutes for all skin types.

     

