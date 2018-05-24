  • It's a scorcher! Afternoon showers could move into Central Florida

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - 5 a.m.

    It’s a scorcher in Central Florida Thursday with a high of 91 degrees and a 40 percent chance of afternoon storms, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

    Thursday night is expected to be partly cloudy.

     

    Channel 9’s meteorologists will be monitoring the flood threat this weekend as an area of disturbed weather moves into the Gulf.

     

    “It could become the first named storms of the season – Alberto,” Shields said.

     

    • Saturday: 70 percent rain chance
    • Sunday: 90 percent rain chance
    • Monday: 80 percent rain chance

     

