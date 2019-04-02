Jacket weather: chilly temperatures tonight, clear

The cold front slowly moves southward Tuesday afternoon, expect an improvement and chilly temperatures Tuesday evening.
Related Headlines
-
Rain observers wanted; no-profit network looks to fill in the gaps
-
Explorers to send 1st live video broadcast from ocean depths
-
#Trashtag is latest viral challenge, gets people cleaning up environment
-
Bee advised: Warm weather, blooming flowers cause early start to swarm season
-
NASA: 2018 was fourth-warmest year on record
The front has continue to move to South Florida and the winds will be from the north across Central Florida this evening. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s.
Read more:
Bee advised: Warm weather, blooming flowers cause early start to swarm season
2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot
The cold front is finally pushing southward, weather slowly improving across Central Florida. Take the jacket with you if you are planning on heading out this evening. https://t.co/V23BDkczm2 pic.twitter.com/bb2ckpO4Be— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) April 2, 2019
There is a high risk of rip currents along the east central Florida beaches, please swim near a lifeguard, if you must.
By Wednesday the sunshine will be present, and conditions will be nice, but the winds will shift and the clouds return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s Thursday and by Friday moisture will return with a front approaching and producing another round of showers.
We will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you the latest on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 11 p.m. with chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry.
Not near a TV?
Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}