Jacket weather: chilly temperatures tonight, clear

    The cold front slowly moves southward Tuesday afternoon, expect an improvement and chilly temperatures Tuesday evening. 

    The front has continue to move to South Florida and the winds will be from the north across Central Florida this evening. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

    There is a high risk of rip currents along the east central Florida beaches, please swim near a lifeguard, if you must. 

    By Wednesday the sunshine will be present, and conditions will be nice, but the winds will shift and the clouds return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s Thursday and by Friday moisture will return with a front approaching and producing another round of showers.

     

