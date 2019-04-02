Jacket weather: slowly improvement in Central Florida; chilly night

After a rainy Monday, the rain lingers for Tuesday morning. Roads will continue to be wet through the early afternoon, as the front is stalled across Central Florida.
Some peeks of sunshine will try to show through the clouds during the afternoon, but overall the clouds will win the battle, staying put for most of the afternoon.
Related Headlines
-
Rain observers wanted; no-profit network looks to fill in the gaps
-
Explorers to send 1st live video broadcast from ocean depths
-
#Trashtag is latest viral challenge, gets people cleaning up environment
-
Bee advised: Warm weather, blooming flowers cause early start to swarm season
-
NASA: 2018 was fourth-warmest year on record
The front will pick up a bit of speed and clear Central Florida. Once the front gets moving again, the winds will shift from the north, helping clear the clouds for the evening. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s.
Read more:
Bee advised: Warm weather, blooming flowers cause early start to swarm season
2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot
There is a high risk of rip currents along the east central Florida beaches, please swim near a lifeguard, if you must.
By Wednesday the sunshine will be present, and conditions will be nice, but the winds will shift and the clouds return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s Thursday and by Friday moisture will return with a front approaching and producing another round of showers.
We will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you the latest on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 12 p.m. with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
Not near a TV?
Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}