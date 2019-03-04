0 Jacket weather: Strong cold front brings winter back to Central Florida

There are two back-to-back cold fronts in the forecast this week for Central Florida.

The first front will cross Central Florida Monday afternoon. The showers Monday morning were a prelude to the entrance of the cold front Monday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear along northern Brevard, Volusia Seminole, Orange and Lake counties. Southern Brevard and Osceola counties could still get showers and an isolated storm Monday afternoon.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will stay between the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout the area, mainly due to the clouds lingering. Winds will be strong from the north-northwest; gusts could reach 20 mph.

Although the skies will stay mostly cloudy Monday evening, the cooler air will filter in. Temperatures will fall to the mid- to upper 50s. The winds will relax and stay from the northwest. The next cold front with reinforcing cold air will sweep over Central Florida Tuesday morning and could develop some scattered showers. Overall, the weather pattern will settle quick through the early afternoon, skies will clear and temperatures will quickly drop after sunset Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will struggle to reach the low 70s as the clouds dissipate, but a much cooler air mass arrives. Winds could once again pick up and gusts could reach 20 mph. Winter comes knocking again Tuesday evening. With the skies clearing just in time for sunset, any day’s heating we get will quickly escape and temperatures will drop to the upper 50s by 10 p.m. and to the low 50s (across the metro area) by midnight. By sunrise Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Areas north and northwest of Orange County could drop the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will be a crisp day, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. The cold will stay for Wednesday night as well, as the low temperatures will once again drop to the 40s. By Thursday temperatures will start to rebound. Average high temperatures for this time of the year for Orlando are in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

By Friday the high temperatures will be creeping back to the upper 70s to low 80s, and the easterly wind flow will introduce humidity again across Central Florida.

