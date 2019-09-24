Karen nears Puerto Rico, strengthens back into tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday's forecast calls for a beautiful day in Central Florida, but all eyes are on the tropics as three storms churn in the Atlantic.
Both Tropical Storm Jerry and Tropical Depression Lorenzo are set to stay offshore, while Tropical Storm Karen's potential impact on Florida is still unknown.
Tropical Storm Karen’s track is beginning to show a bend to the west by Friday, but Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said it's still too soon to tell where the storm will go from there.
Shields said the storm is approaching Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it is prompting a rain and flood threat.
Shields said this week's forecast calls for a dry weather pattern with highs near 90 and nearly no chances for rain.
"The forecast calls for lots of sun today. It's going to be a beautiful day," he said.
