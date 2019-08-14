Keep your umbrella handy: More rain, storms in store for Central Florida

It was a rainy start in parts of Central Florida Wednesday, leading to a higher than usual chance of afternoon storms.
“It’ll be active again, and today, we aren’t waiting until the afternoon for rain – there was already some around this morning,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The average high temperature will be 91 degrees, with an average low temperature of 76 degrees.
“It will pick up around midday and when the kids are getting out of school. Two to three inches of rain is possible in spots, leading to street flooding,” Shields said.
The rest of the week is expected to be wet and hot, with the rain chances lowering to 50% by the weekend.
