0 LIVE RADAR: Storms moving rapidly east; lightning gusts likely across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is going to be another hot, muggy and wet Central Florida day. At least the rain will cool (some of) us off, a bit.

Expect storms to be a bit stronger than Tuesday's afternoon storms. During the early afternoon a line of storms, arriving from the west, swept over Seminole and Volusia Counties. Some scattered, less strong storms over Orange, and mainly clear over Osceola County.

Satellite imagery cleary shows how the movement of the thickest clouds, yielding storms, are being pulled to the northeast. Expect the same movement trend to continue during the rest of the afternoon and earlyl evening.

Some of the storm traveling over Central Florida the rest of the afternoon will move to the east northeast and could produce 60 mph gusts and frequent lightning.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning can strike well away from a thunderstorm's base.

The last batch of upper air instability will cross Central Florida today and then a drier trend will take over for the rest of the week. But with more sunshine and limited shower and storm activity, expect the temperatures to rise to the low to mid 90s each day through the weekend.

Line of storms about to enter #Orange & #Seminole Counties. Here are the ETA’s for the following cities:

Make sure you are indoors, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Downtown Orlando, storms will arrive by 2:30pm#stormalert9https://t.co/qhWzHINbpD pic.twitter.com/QnlbhYJ9QS — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 19, 2019

At the beach, rip currents are low.

Check your 5-day weather forecast below:

Thunderstorms - Watch vs. warning:

A severe thunderstorm watch means thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm warning indicates severe weather has been spotted by radar and there is imminent danger to life and property.

According to Redcross.org, every year people are killed or seriously injured by severe thunderstorms, despite warning.

Florida is the lightning capital of the United States, and contrary to popular belief, it can strike in the same place twice.

