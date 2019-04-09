LIVE RADAR: Stormy weather, strong winds expected to hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Stormy weather with strong, gusty winds is expected to move through Central Florida Tuesday, certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
“This morning through the afternoon, rain and storms will be moving in. Some of the storms could pack a punch, too. Gusty winds, downpours and lightning will be the primary threats,” Shields said.
The rain chance is at 60% with an average high temperature of 83 degrees.
“If you get stuck in some storms, a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible. Remember, if you hear thunder, stay indoors,” Shields said.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers and an average low temperature of 67 degrees.
However, sunny days are expected by the end of the week.
“Improving weather arrives tomorrow, and we’ll finish out the week with heat. The 90s return this weekend,” Shields said.
