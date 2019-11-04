  • Mild week ahead: Scattered showers, highs in the 80s forecast across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s not too hot and not too cold. To some, the weather this week could be just right. Central Floridians can expect mild temperatures and scattered showers to fill this week’s forecast.

    • Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said temperatures will stay in the 80s this week with a high of 82 on Monday.
    • Rain chances will vary this week, with a 40 percent chance of showers on Monday and a 50 percent chance on Tuesday.
    • Cooler weather will be back in the forecast over the weekend with highs dipping back into the 70s.

