  • Monday brings summer-like heat, afternoon storms across Central Florida

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday will be hot and humid with a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms across Central Florida.  

     

    “We’ll see a stormier pattern the next couple days. Today will be very summer-like. Highs will be close to 90 degrees with a 50% chance of afternoon and even storms,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.

     

    The average high in Central Florida will be 89 degrees. Monday night could bring scattered showers and storms with a low of 70 degrees.

     

    “A few could be strong and be mindful of the lightning. As our next front arrives tomorrow, we’ll have a 60% chance of afternoon storms developing," Shields said.

     

    More storms are expected Tuesday afternoon, with a warm week ahead.

     

    "Again, some could be strong with gusty winds and downpours. Nicer and more settled weather arrives Wednesday,” Shields said.

     

     

