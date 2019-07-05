More extreme heat on Friday before soggier weekend across Central Florida

Friday’s forecast calls for more extreme heat across Central Florida with decent chance of afternoon storms.
Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said high temperatures will stick around Friday, topping out at 94 but feeling like between 100 and 105. In the afternoon, she said, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain.
Related Headlines
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
She said no heat advisories are likely to be issued Friday, but that precautions should still be taken if you’re working or doing activities outdoors.
It is advised to stay in air-conditioned places or to take shade often if you are working outdoors. Staying hydrated throughout the day is also crucial. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink water, as it may be too late and you likely are already dehydrated.
To keep cool, it's advised to dress in loose-fitting clothing in light colors. Eating light meals also helps your body stay cooler. It's best to limit activities outdoors during the peak hours of heat, between noon and 4 p.m.
Crimi said more rain will help cool temperatures down over the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances are expected to stay steady at 60 percent from Saturday through the beginning of next week.
Watch your full 5-day forecast below:
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}