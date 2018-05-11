Remember that front that passed last Sunday? Well, it stayed over the Bahamas, slowly weakening and the leftovers will retract northward pushing a surge of moisture with it, creating numerous periodic showers for Mother’s Day.
Friday will feel hot, with temperatures soaring to the low 90s inland, and along the coast staying in the upper 80s. Enjoy the blue skies across Central Florida, as the clouds will gradually build starting Saturday.
As the moisture surge creeps northward, there will be showers in the forecast in South Florida up to the Treasure Coast. Southern Brevard County could receive an isolated shower too.
Mother’s Day Forecast
If you are planning a Mother’s Day brunch, the skies will be partly cloudy humidity increasing along with the chance of showers and isolated storm through the early afternoon. During the afternoon, there will be numerous periodic showers. About 70 percent of Central Florida is forecast to receive measurable rain. Rainfall amounts through Sunday evening around one inch across inland Central Florida and one-point-five inches across Brevard and extreme eastern Orange County.
Next week
Some models are showing the moisture lingering around across Central Florida with a low-pressure surface developing which will continue to provide enough instability to produce showers and isolated thunderstorms across Central Florida each afternoon next week. We will continue to monitor this development closely and bring you the latest on our newscasts.
