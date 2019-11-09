Much cooler weather: Morning showers, mostly cloudy skies throughout Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's starting to feel much cooler around Central Florida.
- Morning showers are expected across Central Florida.
- Daytime highs will reach the mid-70s and there will be mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.
- Saturday night temperatures will drop down to the upper 50s.
- Sunday's high will be in the mid-to upper 70s.
Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking another front that could drop temperatures down to the upper 60s for Wednesday.
