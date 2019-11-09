  • Much cooler weather: Morning showers, mostly cloudy skies throughout Central Florida

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It's starting to feel much cooler around Central Florida.

    • Morning showers are expected across Central Florida.
    • Daytime highs will reach the mid-70s and there will be mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.
    • Saturday night temperatures will drop down to the upper 50s.
    • Sunday's high will be in the mid-to upper 70s.

    Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking another front that could drop temperatures down to the upper 60s for Wednesday. 

    Related Headlines

    Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories