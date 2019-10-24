  • Muggy and warm: Higher temperatures, chances for rain across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    After a brief 24 hours of fall-like weather, we're back to the status quo in Central Florida with high humidity and temperatures inching into the upper 80s on Thursday.

    • It's warming up on Thursday with a high of 86.
    • Scattered showers are back in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with the chance for a storm or scattered shower in the afternoon and evening. 
    • More rain means muggier conditions, so expect a humid end to the week.
    • On the horizon: The next cold front may arrive by the middle of next week. 

    Pronóstico en español por neustra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

