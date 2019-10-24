Muggy and warm: Higher temperatures, chances for rain across Central Florida

After a brief 24 hours of fall-like weather, we're back to the status quo in Central Florida with high humidity and temperatures inching into the upper 80s on Thursday.
- It's warming up on Thursday with a high of 86.
- Scattered showers are back in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with the chance for a storm or scattered shower in the afternoon and evening.
- More rain means muggier conditions, so expect a humid end to the week.
- On the horizon: The next cold front may arrive by the middle of next week.
Our day of fall is done! It'll be warmer today, more humid, with a chance of showers/storms. I'll see you on Channel 9 & Good Morning! pic.twitter.com/g3xBUAajPp— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 24, 2019
For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
Pronóstico en español por neustra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
