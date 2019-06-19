0 Muggy, wet Wednesday in the forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is going to be a hot, muggy and wet Central Florida day.

“It'll be wet like yesterday, but the storms today will be stronger. Isolated severe weather is possible,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

The average temperature Wednesday will be a high of 90 degrees with an average low temperature of 74 degrees.

The rain chance is at 70%, with storms bringing strong winds.

“Winds could be over 60 mph in some of the storms early this afternoon,” Shields said.

While the it will be drier by the end of the week, it will also be hotter.

At the beach, rip currents are low.

Thunderstorms - Watch vs. warning:

A severe thunderstorm watch means thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm warning indicates severe weather has been spotted by radar and there is imminent danger to life and property.

According to Redcross.org, every year people are killed or seriously injured by severe thunderstorms, despite warning.

Florida is the lightning capital of the United States, and contrary to popular belief, it can strike in the same place twice.

This is Florida weather!⛈☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/OUEjh66BxK — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 19, 2019

