Near-record warm weather Monday as cold front gets closer to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's December, and while most of the country is shivering, Central Floridians are experiencing near-record warm temperatures Monday.
Monday morning began with patchy fog. The afternoon will bring an average high temperature of 85 degrees, with a 60 percent chance of showers and storms, Sever Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
"Just when we warm up, another front presses in. Showers and storms will move in ahead of the front. It’ll be stormy at times this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong, containing gusty winds," Shields said.
However, a cold front is getting closer to Central Florida, and is expected to move through by mid-week, Shields said.
"Tomorrow, our highs will be in the 70s, with 60s for highs on Wednesday. Thursday morning, we’ll have 30s and 40s around," Shields said.
Rain & storms are on the way! Our front is coming in...I'm tracking the storms AND the cooler weather behind it, now on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/IC3zzTXO4p— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 3, 2018
