0 New heat records likely to be set this week in Central Florida

The heat is here, and it is here to stay for a while (yes, and we are still in winter). It will be an abnormally hot week across Central Florida, with temperatures between 10-12 degrees above average for this time of the year. Average highs in Central Florida for this time of the year are between 70 to 73 degrees.

After a very foggy start, especially mid-morning in Orlando, forecast highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s in Orlando and inland areas and in the low to mid-80s along the coast. The winds are the cause for this warmth as they are light from the south-southwest. A stray shower is possible Monday night, especially along the coast, with temperatures staying in the mid- to upper 60s.

There is a weak front that will try to make its way down to Central Florida, but will lose its steam and speed only producing a low chance for showers. The showers that develop will be occurring near the coast. The clouds and a shift in the winds will keep temperatures in the low 80s on Tuesday, but as the front retracts to the north, these "cooler" temperatures will soon be a thing of the past. We will be back into the mid- to upper 80s for the rest of the work week, with limited shower activity across much of the state.

Shortly before noon Fort Pierce reached 87 degrees, ties record last set in 2008.

Shortly before 1pm Vero Beach reaches 88 also ties the 2008 record.

The heat is creeping north.. Are you ready to come close or set some records Central Florida? @citybeautiful #Flwx pic.twitter.com/ctjcS66k5S — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) February 18, 2019

DROUGHT

While the week will remain mostly dry, the showers that do develop are likely to develop over regions under drought conditions. The rain will not likely dent the drought, but at least will help to keep a bit of moisture in the ground. As of Feb. 14, when the last drought report was released, it is abnormally dry along the Treasure Coast counties inland to east of Lake Okeechobee and a moderate drought take over the southern half of Brevard County southward to Martin County.

Dry season, drought check!

Space & Treasure Coast seeing the worse drought in Florida. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9tVrOuiLmZ — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) February 18, 2019

In 2018, We had 22 days in February with highs in the 80s, including the last 14 days in a row.

This year, we've already had 7 days, with the next 7 forecast to be at or above 80 degrees.

Our normal highs in February should be low-to-mid 70s. pic.twitter.com/hWwEL75ceR — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) February 18, 2019

