0 Nice, comfortable Tuesday; warming trend, rain follows with weekend front

It’s going to be a warm start to the week as the winds will be from the southwest in the afternoon. It will also feel muggy ahead of the next cold front that will bring temperatures back closer to average for this time of the year on Tuesday.

High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s across Central Florida Monday afternoon. For metro Orlando we are forecasting a high of 87 degrees. High temperatures along the coast could stay closer to 83 degrees. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are between 74 and 76 degrees. Rain will not be an issue, we continue to be under a relatively dry air mass, suppressing the development of showers. Clouds will develop, but are in the lower level of the atmosphere and there is not enough instability for these to develop rain.

Read more: NASA prepares for liftoff to moon, deep space

Climate Change News

TRENDING NOW:

A quick (and weak) temperature knock down, another front arrives next weekend.. it promises rain. https://t.co/ZkNyFgQrGF pic.twitter.com/HkcYYkflLW — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 11, 2019

We still have one warm night ahead of us, then the low temperatures drop to the mid-60s, which is about 10 degrees above average, too. More clouds will arrive as the cold front gets closer to the area overnight.

MARINE CONDITIONS

Winds will be from the north-northeast Tuesday around 15 knots near shore and between 15 to 20 knots offshore, the seas offshore up to 6 feet.

A cold front is on track to sweep across Central Florida early Tuesday; very scattered showers could develop through the morning. Then through the afternoon a light shower could develop along the Brevard coast as the cold slowly makes its way southward. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will stay in the mid-70s, with the winds from the north between 8 to 12 mph.

The rest of the week

The work week will end with similar weather to how it started. There will be a gradual increase in temperatures through the week. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s by Friday.

The weekend, rain and a strong cold

Higher rain coverage is in the forecast just in time for the weekend. A stronger cold front is in the forecast for late Saturday. Clouds and rain will hold the high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s and about half of Central Florida will have measurable rain, holding through Sunday afternoon.

We will continue to monitor the evolution of this next cold front and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News on Channel 9 starting at 4 p.m. with George Waldenberger and on WFTV.com/weather.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9

© 2019 Cox Media Group.