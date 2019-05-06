  • NWS investigating if tornado touched down in Marion County during Sunday's severe storms

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    The National Weather Service will be out in Ocala Monday investigating whether a tornado hit the area while severe storms slammed Central Florida on Sunday.

    Storm damage was reported across the area in Marion, Lake and Orange counties.

    Powerlines and trees both came crashing down causing damage across the region.

    @WFTV Looks a little stormy over here in Saint Cloud 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rq1tPqvUgV

    — 🌟Yami of Etheria🌟 (@EstherMarie117) May 5, 2019

    I live near the #YMCA in Winter Park #stormalert9
    Must’ve been 60mph here for a while. pic.twitter.com/YZsbxWYKJb

    — Bob Kelley (@BKelley60) May 5, 2019

    @GWaldenWFTV ... my son Zack took this photo at Lake Underhill Park! pic.twitter.com/YtaQRMaEFQ

    — Luis E. Rios (@RiosReal) May 5, 2019

    #WFTV viewer Kevin Quesenberry snapped this photo Sunday afternoon of storms moving into the Eagle Meadows area of St. Cloud. #Florida #WX #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/W6zyPFKUco

    — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 5, 2019

     

