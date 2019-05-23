Only getting hotter: Temps climbing across Central Florida

High heat and no rain is the name of the game now through Memorial Day Weekend.
Channel 9 Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Thursday’s forecast calls for another hot day with highs in the low 90s.
>>> Click here to download the WFTV weather app <<<
“It will only be getting hotter as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, with highs climbing into the mid-90s,” McCranie said.
On Memorial Day, he said highs will top out in the upper 90s with no chance of rain.
Check the full five-day forecast below:
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for the latest weather updates.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}