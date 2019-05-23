  • Only getting hotter: Temps climbing across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    High heat and no rain is the name of the game now through Memorial Day Weekend.

    Channel 9 Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Thursday’s forecast calls for another hot day with highs in the low 90s.

    “It will only be getting hotter as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, with highs climbing into the mid-90s,” McCranie said.

    On Memorial Day, he said highs will top out in the upper 90s with no chance of rain.

