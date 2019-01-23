0 Plan ahead: Cold front to bring strong storms; longer lasting cool temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. - The big swings in temperatures continue as we wait for another strong, but short-lived cold front to sweep over the state toward the end of this week.

Before the next cold front arrives, winds have started to shift from the east and by Wednesday they will be from the east-southeast. The wind flow will cause more moisture to move over Central Florida, increasing rain coverage to 20 percent, mainly during the early evening. The shift in the winds will also moderate the temperatures and push highs to the upper 70s Wednesday.

We're under a marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow morning.

What that means is isolated severe weather is possible.

Rain chances and coverage will pick up early Thursday morning through the afternoon as the front enters Central Florida from the west-northwest. There is a chance for some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms during the morning commute, especially west of Orange County. Thunderstorms could develop strong wind gusts, exceeding 40 mph. Occasional rain showers are likely throughout the afternoon, and the clouds will allow the temperatures to stay in the low 70s. The cold front will clear the area by the evening and the temperatures will quickly fall after sunset as drier air settles in.

Friday will be a chilly day, starting off in the low 40s with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Some rural locations, especially north of Orlando, could wake up Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Weekend preview:

Saturday will be very nice, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. There will be more clouds and higher chances for showers Sunday as another front arrives.

