Plan ahead: Severe storms, hail and damaging winds forecast across Central Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Don’t forget your umbrella! The weekend is set to get off to a stormy start with strong to severe storms forecast to roll into Central Florida Friday afternoon and evening.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Friday will be windy from the start with isolated storms possible through the noon hour. After that, he said, the weather is forecast to continue to deteriorate with the highest chance of severe storm warning between 3 and 8 p.m.
Channel 9 meteorologists will be tracking the storms online and on air throughout the day. To stay on top of the latest weather updates, download the WFTV weather app here.
Waldenberger said Friday’s storms will bring threats of damaging wind, isolated tornados, small hail and lightning especially throughout the late afternoon and evening.
After getting off to a stormy start, the skies are forecast to clear for the rest of the weekend with cooler weather taking hold. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to stay in the mid-70s – a drastic drop from the 90s seen earlier in the week.
