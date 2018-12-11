0 Protect your plants! Winter chill brings widespread frost across Central Florida

It’ll be a frosty Tuesday night across Central Florida.

Tuesday will stay chilly in the 50s and 60s throughout the day.

“The chill remains today with most of our high temperatures staying in the 50s. We’ll be 15 to 20 degrees below average,” Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Tuesday night will bring chillier temperatures in the 30s.

“Tonight, we’ll be even colder. Many of us will wake up to 30s Wednesday morning, and frost too. Patchy frost will be more likely. Protect the plants to be on the safe side,” Shields said.

Cold weather outdoor plant tips:

• Bring in potted plants.

• Give extra protection by covering them with burlap or another fibrous cloth. Don't cover them with plastic because it draws heat from plants. If the plant is too big, douse the ground around it with water before nightfall. Cold-tolerant plants left outside include junipers, hollies, ligustrums.

• Don't worry about citrus trees or hardy vegetables such as broccoli, but irrigating or covering them won't hurt as long as there is no water sitting on the plants overnight.

• During the day before a possible freeze, get as much water into the ground as you can but don't get water on the plant after sunset. While commercial growers sometimes turn on sprinklers to protect plants during a freeze, it can backfire and ruin plants if you don't know exactly when to turn them on and off.

If your plants have suffered damage from the cold, these steps might help:

• After the cold has passed, resist the temptation to prune cold-damaged plants for a few days until the full extent of the damage is known. Wait a few days and see how the plant recovers. You may only need to trim away damaged parts

• Check the plant's buds if leaves have shed because of the cold. The plant should be fine if the buds are still green.

• Give the plant only moderate amounts of water. If possible, keep exposure to the sun to a minimum.

