Quick-falling temperatures tonight; nice weather continues, high risk of rip currents

As high pressure settles in and dry air takes over, high and low temperatures will be widespread. The high pressure provides plenty of sunshine, allowing the highs to reach the upper 70s for the rest of the week into the weekend. Low humidity and clear skies allow the temperatures to be chilly the next few nights across Central Florida (remember, dry air warms fast, but it also cools faster).
After highs reach the mid-70s Thursday afternoon across Central Florida, temperatures will quickly fall after sunset. By 11 p.m., temperatures will be around the mid-60s. Overnight, temperatures will continue to drop to the mid- to upper 40s across the area.
Friday’s weather will be superb, with temperatures right around average in the upper 70s, and humidity levels will still be comfortable with plenty of sunshine.
The winds will be slowly shifting, coming from the north-northwest through late Friday, then from the northeast to the east-northeast during the weekend. As the winds shift from the east, the temperatures will respond and climb to the low 80s Sunday afternoon.
Beach Forecast
The winds along coastal waters will be 15 to 20 knots and the seas will be 4 to 6 feet on Friday. The seas and winds will decrease by Saturday, only topping at 15 knots, and seas will be between 2 to 3 feet.
There will still be a risk for rip currents, so swimmers are advised to swim near a lifeguard.
