  • Quite a light show! Strong storms line up from Marion to Osceola counties

    By: Irene Sans , Brian Shields , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    Storms have picked up late Monday afternoon. The west coast sea breeze reaching western portions of Orange County. Lots of lightning lining up from Marion to Osceola Counties. 

     

    These storms will start to lose strength, gaining more coverage as they wind down. Shortly after sunset storms will lose steam and only a few showers will be around Central Florida by 10 p.m.

     

     

    The high temperature reached 94 degrees at Orlando International Airport Monday afternoon. 

     

    The evening skies will be partly cloudy and a low temperature of 75 degrees.

     

    Expect a similar setup for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will be near the mid-90s and afternoon storms, some strong. 

     

    At the beach, the rip current risk is low.

     

    Winds at the Beach | Water Temperatures and Wave Height

     

    We will continue to closely monitor Dorian. Although South Florida has been placed inside the cone of uncertainty, the margin of error for day 5 is over 200 miles. There are still a lot of unknowns about how Dorian will survive the strong wind shear and dry air in the Caribbean. We will have a much better idea about potential impacts to Central Florida by Wednesday.

     

    Read more on Dorian: T.S. Dorian entering the Caribbean; TS watch issued for Puerto Rico

     

    Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

     

