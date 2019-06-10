  • Rain and storms: High rain chances continue to start the work week

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    A wet weekend is leading into a wet work week as high rain chances continue into Monday and throughout the week.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Monday’s forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of widespread rain and storms with a high of 90 degrees.

    He said the rain chances are expected to stick around all week.

    Severe storms blew through Central Florida on Sunday blowing down trees and knocking out power.

