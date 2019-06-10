Rain and storms: High rain chances continue to start the work week

A wet weekend is leading into a wet work week as high rain chances continue into Monday and throughout the week.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Monday’s forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of widespread rain and storms with a high of 90 degrees.
He said the rain chances are expected to stick around all week.
Severe storms blew through Central Florida on Sunday blowing down trees and knocking out power.
Lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun. More storms are likely today. If you hear thunder, get indoors. pic.twitter.com/gjhVw6q4XQ— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 10, 2019
