Rain chances drop as cold front fizzles over Florida

    By: Rusty McCranie , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Conditions will be more enjoyable and drier as Central Florida sees a break from widespread afternoon storms. 

    Rain is expected Saturday afternoon but the chances for rain will be much lower across Central Florida.

    The best chance for rain will be a few spotty showers along the east coast, back toward metro Orlando.

    Most of rain will be in the northeastern region of Florida, with Central Florida only seeing some scattered pop-up showers in the afternoon. 

    Temperatures will be fairly comfortable for late July, with highs mainly in the mid-to upper 80s.

    Expect Sunday to be similar to Saturday before rain chances come back by the workweek.

    Eye on the Tropics

    The hurricane season is well upon us, but no tropical development is expected over the next five days.

     

     

     

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

