  • Rain chances drop as temperatures heat up over the weekend

    By: Kassandra Crimi , James Tutten

    Updated:

    Central Florida will see warmer temperatures and drier conditions throughout the weekend.

    Clouds and light scattered rain moved through Marion and Flagler counties Saturday morning before pushing offshore.

    Most of Central Florida can expect to see mainly dry conditions with rain chances around 20% on average.

    High temperatures will be in the lower 90s but the heat index will make it feel around 98 to 100 degrees in some areas.

    Most of Central Florida will stay dry until a chance for pop up showers and storms around 5 p.m. in the interior area.

    The rain chance will stay around 20% throughout the weekend.

    The big weather story will be Hurricane Barry, which is expected to bring flooding rains and storm surges to the Louisiana coast over the next few days.

     

     

     

     

