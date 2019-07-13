Rain chances drop as temperatures heat up over the weekend

Central Florida will see warmer temperatures and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
Clouds and light scattered rain moved through Marion and Flagler counties Saturday morning before pushing offshore.
Related Headlines
-
Barry weakens from Hurricane to Tropical Storm as it makes landfall in Louisiana
-
FEMA: Gulf, East coast can still prepare for hurricanes
-
'NO SCAM' price gouging app launched to help Floridians report violations
-
PHOTO GALLERY: Looking back at hurricane damage
-
Hurricane season 2019: A sense of fear for towns already hit
Most of Central Florida can expect to see mainly dry conditions with rain chances around 20% on average.
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
High temperatures will be in the lower 90s but the heat index will make it feel around 98 to 100 degrees in some areas.
Most of Central Florida will stay dry until a chance for pop up showers and storms around 5 p.m. in the interior area.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
The rain chance will stay around 20% throughout the weekend.
The big weather story will be Hurricane Barry, which is expected to bring flooding rains and storm surges to the Louisiana coast over the next few days.
We're talking about Hurricane Barry in 15 minutes on @WFTV. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/HVIJEIFvjt— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) July 13, 2019
Barry becomes the 1st hurricane of the season & will be the 1st to make landfall. pic.twitter.com/hwrztLeaFv— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 13, 2019
Barry is officially the 1st hurricane of the 2019 season. As of 11am, winds 75mph moving NW at 6mph. pic.twitter.com/8yvSx9pSFC— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) July 13, 2019
Watch your full 5-day forecast below:
Watch Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}