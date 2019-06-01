0 Rain chances increase, heat sticking around Saturday

Temperatures will stay hot this weekend along with an increased chance for showers and storms moving through in the afternoon.

A stalled front to the north will help increase rain chances across Central Florida as a few quick and spotty showers move through Saturday.

>>>Click/tap here to download the WFTV weather app<<<

Rain chances will stay around 20 to 30 percent around Central Florida through the late afternoon hours.

The heat stays around this weekend with temperatures in the mid-90s.

READ: Hot temperatures continue, reason why; fire weather explained

A few places around Central Florida will see the heat index rise to 100 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will have a 30 to 40 percent chance for afternoon showers and storms to develop.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for the latest weather forecasts.

Sunday morning will start dry with continued chances for afternoon isolated storms.

High temperatures should drop down to the lower 90s for the rest of the week.

Of the spotty storms over Central #Florida, N. #Brevard has the strongest, as seen from #CocoaBeach. 40+ mph wind gusts and heavy rain over #MerrittIsland and #CapeCanaveral. pic.twitter.com/LIGuYVHYnT — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 1, 2019

Low pressure over #BayOfCampeche now better defined with a 60% chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next 5 days. Watching heavy rain potential #Mexico into #Texas into next week. We'll watch to see how long this disturbance stays over water. #91L pic.twitter.com/ml3tyJxfN4 — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 1, 2019

Hurricane season begins today. We're not currently tracking any threats for FL, but as the season progresses count on us to keep you informed. Head to https://t.co/vpY0N3dZ2Y for our #EyeOnTheTropics reports. pic.twitter.com/nE6BtH8g9P — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) June 1, 2019

Onto the next season! pic.twitter.com/qJFyCHZl3V — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 1, 2019

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

© 2019 Cox Media Group.