Rain chances increase, heat sticking around Saturday

Temperatures will stay hot this weekend along with an increased chance for showers and storms moving through in the afternoon.
A stalled front to the north will help increase rain chances across Central Florida as a few quick and spotty showers move through Saturday.
Rain chances will stay around 20 to 30 percent around Central Florida through the late afternoon hours.
The heat stays around this weekend with temperatures in the mid-90s.
A few places around Central Florida will see the heat index rise to 100 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday will have a 30 to 40 percent chance for afternoon showers and storms to develop.
Sunday morning will start dry with continued chances for afternoon isolated storms.
High temperatures should drop down to the lower 90s for the rest of the week.
