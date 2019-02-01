  • Rain chances increase just in time for the weekend; not a washout

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The weekend is almost here, and the winds have shifted not only to modify the temperatures but also to increase shower activity along the coast. A low-pressure system will then bring more rain for the weekend. No cold fronts are expected through the next 7 days. 

     

    The temperatures have rebounded and thanks to the easterly winds the humidity has, too.

    A pulse of energy hugging the coast as it moves northward will produce coastal showers Friday. An isolated shower could reach some inland locations with mostly cloudy skies staying put through the day and evening. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s. By 10 p.m., the temperatures will slip to 67 degrees. You might need a light jacket if you have outdoor plans.

     

    THE WEEKEND

     

    Rain chances and coverage will slightly increase on Saturday as a weak low-pressure system develops over the Gulf of Mexico and crosses the Peninsula through the day. About 30 to 40 percent of Central Florida is expected to receive some measurable rain, and a thunderstorm or two could develop. High temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-70s.

     

    The low-pressure system will slowly move to the Atlantic Sunday. Lingering instability will lead to scattered showers along the coast and very isolated showers inland. Temperatures will continue to rise through the end of the weekend into the beginning of next week.

     

     

     

     

