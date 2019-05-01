0 Rainmaker approaches Central Florida; low chance for tropical development later

A rainmaker is on the way to Florida and promises to bring high chances of rain to start May.

Wednesday will continue to be breezy, with highs in the upper 80s and a low chance for a brief passing shower, mainly along the coast into Osceola County. Tonight, only a few clouds will linger, and lows will drop to the low 70s. There could be a few light showers entering coastal counties by daybreak Thursday.

Download our WFTV Weather app to watch the latest video

See: WFTV weather section

The day will start mostly cloudy Thursday, with showers developing in the morning. The moisture will surge from the trough (a low-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere) coming from the Bahamas. By the afternoon, heavier showers will be affecting Central Florida on and off. The winds will be from the southeast, and it will still feel muggy and warm. Expect lof humidity and temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Check the water temperatures

Winds along the east central coast of Florida

This is more for information purposes than anything. The NHC has acknowledged the area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas.

This will not develop as it moves towards us, just rain.

It may develop sub-tropical characteristics as it moves away from us. pic.twitter.com/F0dp0IZ6qk — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 1, 2019

There is a dry air buffer between us and all the moisture down in the Bahamas.

That dry air will erode away today and rain chances will significantly increase beginning tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kWQJU98shS — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 1, 2019

Tropical moisture will continue to visit Central Florida on Friday, with the chance for scattered showers moving over the area and some isolated storms in the afternoon. Generally, throughout Central Florida, rainfall could range between half to one inch. Higher isolated amounts south of Orlando and toward the Space Coast.

WEEKEND FORECAST

By the weekend, the disturbance will curve and move toward the Western Atlantic, which is when the chance for development materializes. As it moves over the ocean, a low-pressure system over the surface may develop, allowing the system to become better organized. There is a 20 percent chance for development during the weekend. At this point, it would not represent a danger to Florida, as it will be moving north and then out to the open Atlantic.

For Central Florida, the weekend will be mostly stable, with a low chance for scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon. The winds will be from the south Saturday and from the southwest Sunday. Due to the wind direction Sunday, the temperatures will likely reach the 90s.

Our team of certified meteorologist will monitor the system as it moves closer to Central Florida and track the showers and storms as they develop. Certified meteorologist Brian Shields is live starting at noon on Eyewitness News Channel 9. Our digital certified meteorologist, Irene Sans, will closely monitor and bring you prompt updates on our WFTV Weather app and on wftv.com.

Read more:

2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot

Not near a TV?

Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now

© 2019 Cox Media Group.