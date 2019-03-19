0 Rain picks up; cooler than normal temps; spring break weather improves

The clouds are here to stay, at least for the start of the work week.

Temperatures struggled to reach 70 across Central Florida as the thick layer of clouds lingered through the afternoon. Orlando reached 67 degrees, Melbourne 70, in Daytona Beach high temperature stayed at 67 degrees. The clouds will remain overnight, this will cause the temperatures to drop slightly to the upper 50s and stay uniformed across Central Florida.

Expect showers to develop overnight. It will be a wet morning commute with showers on and off into Tuesday afternoon.

Rain picks up tonight across Central Florida, but not really for ALL of Central Florida. Drive safely Tuesday morning, it will be a wet commute, especially south of Orlando. Full forecast here: https://t.co/1S1ebTmUtB#Flwx #Stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/dnL3uTMYTM — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 18, 2019

DOPPLER 9: TRACK THE SHOWERS

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WFTV WEATHER APP HERE

During the afternoon the showers will try to move north, but the winds coming from the north will keep the showers mainly over Orange, Osceola, Brevard. Some showers might make it to Seminole County sporadically. Highest rainfall will be focused south of Orlando. Osceola and Brevard Counties could receive up to 1 inch of widespread rain, some areas slightly higher amounts. High temperatures will remain cool, reaching the mid- to upper 60s.

Hazaradous seas

Strong winds will be affecting local and offshore waters. There is a small craft advisory in effect for all local and offshore waters, seas between 5 to 7 feet. The winds will be from the north at about 20 knots. The small craft advisory will be in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon.

Sunshine returns

The sun will come out again starting on Wednesday. Highs will remain comfortable and below average, in the low 70s. Lows will be between the mid- to upper 50s. A high pressure system will keep the sun shining through the week into the weekend.

Oh those stubborn clouds...and that wind today at Daytona Beach. pic.twitter.com/5xtYzRdB3q — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) March 18, 2019

Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger will be timing the rain for the next 24 hours, starting at 11 p.m. on Channel 9 Eyewitness news.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9

© 2019 Cox Media Group.