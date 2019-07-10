0 Rain, rain's not going away as tropical system set to develop off Florida coast

High rain chances are sticking around Wednesday across Central Florida as a tropical system tries to form offshore.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Wednesday's weather will be similar to how it's been all week with a 60 percent chance of rain and highs in the low 90s.

He said all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical depression is forecast to form by the end of the week. If named, the storm will become Barry.

Overall, rain chances have been higher than average for this time of the year across Central Florida this week.

As with all storms, especially in Florida in the summer, lightning will be a threat Wednesday afternoon. If you are outdoors, make sure to go indoors as soon as you hear thunder. Lightning can strike over 10 miles from a storm's base.

Lowest pressure forecast from both the GFS and Euro models could support Barry becoming a minimal hurricane before making landfall.

Remember, we still don't even have a T.D., but rapid intensification is expected. pic.twitter.com/TkO9mJuUlE — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 10, 2019

Our tropical disturbance has now emerged in the NE Gulf and already looks better organized.

It is highly likely this will at least become a T.D. later today, and strengthening to T.S. Barry in the next 24-48 hours.

It is moving AWAY from Florida. pic.twitter.com/YYjEZslnaI — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 10, 2019

Soon-to-be Barry is trying to form, but as it does, it will continue to move AWAY from Florida. I'm tracking that & a change in our rain pattern this weekend, on 9! pic.twitter.com/CuBsdWtznS — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 10, 2019

Easterly waves (tropical waves from Africa) form about 1/2 of named storms. The rest by disturbances in other areas, fronts “left overs”, etc.

EW become a notable source for tropical system ignition from late July on.

Dep/TS still need suitable conditions pic.twitter.com/IjcJq69ZBQ — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 8, 2019

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT?

There is a high chance that a tropical system may form by the end of the week. Either it will be a tropical depression or tropical storm; the next name on the list is Barry. It will be located over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 70 percent chance for development in the next two days.

There are no models that show this system crossing over Central Florida. In fact, models show Florida to be protected by a high-pressure system (located over the Atlantic) that will likely be guiding this system well west of Florida. If this becomes the outcome, we would stay with the typical, summer-like pattern: hot, afternoon thunderstorms. In fact, there could also be some dry spells, or below-average rain chances, as much of the moisture will be pulled toward the tropical system's center.

If the system moves over the Florida Panhandle, which no model is calling for at this point, then Central Florida will experience higher rain and storm chances. We will continue to closely monitor the evolution of this system.

EYE ON THE TROPICS

It’s hurricane season, and as we approach the next few weeks, we will be approaching the peak of the season and will likely see more systems trying to develop and systems developing. Now is the time to make sure you have a plan for when the season picks up.

We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest updates on our free WFTV weather app, wftv.com and on Eyewitness News.

Whatever develops in the Gulf, should move away from Florida & help drop our rain chance this weekend. I’ll keep you posted on any changes... pic.twitter.com/JNmsC3Yfj9 — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 9, 2019

