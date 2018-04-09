0 Rain showers, storms to affect Central Florida; minor flooding possible

Rain showers and scattered storms will be present for the start of the work week across Central Florida.



The same system that crossed the region late Friday evening developed a warm front on Sunday, and by Monday, a weak, low-pressure system was located over the Gulf of Mexico.

Download: WFTV severe weather app | Safely share your weather photos using #StormAlert9

A front located just north of Central Florida will start pulling the Gulf low-pressure system, and showers will develop throughout the afternoon, mainly north of Orange County. Some scattered thunderstorms could also develop Monday afternoon into the early evening hours. Rain totals from Orlando to the north could range between 1 to 1.5 inches.

As the front remains to our north, the winds are mainly coming from the southwest, keeping the warmth in place overnight. Under mostly cloudy skies, the temperatures will drop to the low 70s, and it will be muggy.

Watch: Live Doppler 9 HD | Track: Hour-by-hour weather

TUESDAY’S DAMP WEATHER

Before dawn on Tuesday, a few scattered showers will arrive to the metro area, spreading in coverage evenly across Central Florida by noon. As the low-pressure system crosses the peninsula, it will create more instability, and combined with plenty of moisture already in place, the showers and thunderstorms will be more pronounced on Tuesday. Rain totals could reach 2 inches, with higher isolated amounts possible where the rain becomes more persistent and heavier clusters cross.

Although thunderstorms will be isolated, severe weather is not expected to develop, as the storms will remain very shallow. But with some isolated higher rainfall, there could be some minor flooding in some areas, as well as the risk of lightning. Make sure to stay indoors if a storm is near. If you hear lightning, you are close enough to get struck. You should never seek shelter under a tree or close to one, as lightning can travel through the ground, causing injury or death.

Read more: One dead, four injured by Florida lightning strike

Watch: Don't drive with your hazards on



DROUGHT

The rainfall we are set to receive will be greatly beneficial, as most of Orange and Osceola Counties are under a moderate drought. Brevard, Volusia and Flagler counties are under an abnormal drought.

We. Need. The. Rain. #drought

65.91% of Florida is abnormally dry.

25.71 is under a moderate drought, mostly focused over South and Central Florida pic.twitter.com/RAq4DnxaZM — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) April 9, 2018

Our team of six meteorologists will monitoring the evolution of this system and bring you the latest on Eyewitness starting at 4 p.m. We are also covering this on wftv.com and on you free weather weather app.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.