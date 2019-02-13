0 Rain slowly ceases, clouds linger; cold night, gusts pick up

Temperatures are slowly climbing after noon across Central Florida. The rain has slowly come to an end as it pushes toward South Florida, but the clouds will linger through much of the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s.

Winds have also picked up and remain strong from the north through Wednesday evening. The wind gusts could reach 20 mph.

Small craft advisories are in effect until Wednesday evening, as the winds will be strong and seas will be rough. The seas over the local waters could reach 7 feet and up to 8 feet over offshore waters.

Expect a gradual decrease in cloud coverage through the end of the afternoon and then mostly clear conditions overnight.

Thursday morning will be chilly with mostly clear skies. The temperature around sunrise will be in the upper 40s across metro Orlando. Temperatures in the low to mid-40s are expected in the suburbs north and west of Orlando. The morning temperatures along the coast will be in the

low 50s. Winds will relax Thursday and be mainly from the north-northeast between 5 mph and 10 mph.

The winds will shift once again late Thursday, as there will be another system trying to come

our way. First a warm front will increase high temperatures for Friday back to the low 80s, with a chance for scattered showers. The next cold front will make it to the Panhandle but will struggle to make it to Central Florida. The clouds will keep temperatures in the mid-70s to upper 70s Saturday, with a chance for scattered showers. We will continue to monitor this system; if it gets closer to Central Florida, it could shift our winds and bring us slightly cooler high temperatures Saturday.

