0 Rain starts in afternoon, continues through mid-week

A warm front, located over South Florida and traveling north, will increase the chance of showers Tuesday afternoon across Central Florida.

Heavier showers will be mainly focused south of Orlando as the afternoon progresses, but most of Central Florida should have some spotty showers, rushing from the west.

Climate Change News

The warm front will more slowly north, and there could still be some showers during the early evening. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid- to upper-70s, closer to average for this time of the year. It will feel very muggy. Overnight, the clouds will linger and hold the temperatures uniformly in the mid-60s. Rainfall could reach up to 1 inch in some locations.

The highest rain chance will come Wednesday, when about 60 percent of Central Florida will get measurable precipitation. Showers will start after noon and continue through the early evening.

There is a possibility that isolated storms could develop, producing gusty winds as they travel mainly from the northwest to the southeast. Storms are forecast to cross over I-4 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Make sure to plan ahead and take your time on the roads.

The highest rainfall forecast in some isolated locations could be between 1 to 2 inches Wednesday. Generally, Central Florida will receive over 1 inch of rain from Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day, but warm. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s, with winds from the west-northwest at about 10 mph.

A stronger cold front will make its way Sunday down to Central Florida, again increasing the chance of showers and knocking down the high temperatures to the mid-70s. The wind will likely be strong Sunday afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph. A slight chance of showers will stay in the forecast for Monday.

See an updated forecast in the weather section of wftv.com and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 12 p.m. with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.