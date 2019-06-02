Rain, storm chances increase Sunday afternoon as Central Florida stays hot

The heat will stick around Sunday, along with a better chance for afternoon showers and storms.
Saturday marked the seventh straight day with high temperatures above 95 degrees in Orlando.
Sunday may break 95, before isolated storms and shows move through in the afternoon.
Some counties still have a high risk of brush fires with lightning from storms being a potential cause.
More heat and even higher storm chances are expected throughout the rest of the week.
Sunday will also see a moderate threat of rip currents at the beaches.
Regradless of development, heavy rain will impact the East Coast of Mexico over the next few days. #EyeOnTheTropics pic.twitter.com/mklYXdas52— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) June 2, 2019
