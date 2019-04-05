  • Rain, storms expected across Central Florida throughout weekend

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Showers and storms hit Central Florida Friday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

     

    Downtown Orlando had a solid line of showers and winds of about 40 mph that lasted about 15 minutes.

     

    "It may not be over yet. The possibility for more showers and late afternoon thunderstorms continues for Central Florida," meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

     

    The weekend will bring warm and humid weather, but not without some rain.

     

    Saturday and Sunday will bring a high of 88 degrees with a 20% chance of rain.

     

    There's a 40% chance of rain Monday and a 50% chance of rain Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

     

