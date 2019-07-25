0 Rare cool day in Central Florida; Scattered showers still possible overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Widespres showers and storms moved over Central Florida since the morning hours. These showers were a bit slower than the ones received Wednesday afternoon, which left many reports of strogn gusts.

A rare July cold front is approaching Central Florida. The thick clouds held the temperatures in the 80s area wide. Official high temperature in Orlando only reached 82 degrees, that's 10 degrees below the avearge for this time of the year, and it tied the record for the coolest high temperature today.



This cold front is losing its punch and will become stationary right over Central Florida. As it will be parked over our area, expect showers to continue Friday. Numerous storms will be possible through the day. Some storms could also develop, bringing gusty winds and torrential rains.

Wekend's Forecast

The rain chances will gradually come down to average levels for this time of the year, about 40 percent through the weekend. A lower rain chance means higher temperatures. Highs will be back to the low to mid-90s this weekend. Heat indices in the upper 90s.

Eye on the Tropics

Earlier this week forecasters were concerned that the same cold front that will increase storm chances across the southeast U.S., including us here in Central Florida, could leave enough energy behind over the Gulf of Mexico to develop into a tropical disturbance.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning, however, that there is now no chance for tropical development over the northern region of the Gulf of Mexico due to unfavorable conditions.

We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front and keep a close eye on any disturbance that might develop.

2019 Atlantic season names

Good news. The National Hurricane Center now says there is no chance of tropical development in the Gulf from the area circled as conditions look to be unfavorable. pic.twitter.com/ZRzSkogdR1 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 25, 2019

