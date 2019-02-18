0 Record heat in Melbourne; a weak front on the way, no relief

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a very foggy start, especially mid-morning in Orlando and clouds lingering through the afternoon, the maximum temperatures across much of Central Florida were (at least) near record.

A new record was set in Melbourne, were the maximum temperature reached 89 degrees, beating the previous record of 88 degrees established in 2008. A bit more sound of Melbourne the heat was also felt , Fort Pierce also set a record of 89 degrees and Vero Beach tied the all time warmest February day reaching 88 degrees.



A stray shower is possible Monday night, especially along the coast, with temperatures staying in the mid- to upper 60s. The winds will continue to shift in response to a weak cold front approaching the area.

As the cold front tries to make its way down to Central Florida, it will lose its steam and speed only producing a low chance for isolated showers. The showers that develop will be occurring near the coast. The clouds and a shift in the winds will keep temperatures in the low 80s on Tuesday, but as the front retracts to the north, these "cooler" temperatures will soon be a thing of the past. We will be back into the mid- to upper 80s for the rest of the work week, with limited shower activity across much of the state.

It will be an abnormally hot week across Central Florida, with temperatures between 10-12 degrees above average for this time of the year. Average highs in Central Florida for this time of the year are between 70 to 73 degrees.

DROUGHT

While the week will remain mostly dry, the showers that do develop are likely to develop over regions under drought conditions. The rain will not likely dent the drought, but at least will help to keep a bit of moisture in the ground. As of Feb. 14, when the last drought report was released, it is abnormally dry along the Treasure Coast counties inland to east of Lake Okeechobee and a moderate drought take over the southern half of Brevard County southward to Martin County.

Dry season, drought check!

Space & Treasure Coast seeing the worse drought in Florida. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9tVrOuiLmZ — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) February 18, 2019

In 2018, We had 22 days in February with highs in the 80s, including the last 14 days in a row.

This year, we've already had 7 days, with the next 7 forecast to be at or above 80 degrees.

Our normal highs in February should be low-to-mid 70s. pic.twitter.com/hWwEL75ceR — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) February 18, 2019

