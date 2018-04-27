0 Red tide affect southwest Florida; Cocoa Beach canal turns red

Red tides are affecting not only the most common area in Southwest Florida this month, but also a canal in Cocoa Beach has turn red.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a bloom of the Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists in Southwest Florida. Low concentrations were found off the coast of Charlotte County, in medium concentrations off Lee County, in very low to high concentrations in 15 samples collected from and offshore of Collier County, and in very low concentrations in two samples collected from and offshore of Monroe County. It is unknown how long the algae will persist, but they have been known to last months in this area.

The toxic algae blooms may cause respiratory issues such as runny eyes and nose, sneezing and coughing. People who suffer from asthma should avoid coastal areas where the toxic algae is present, as it can be fatal.

In Cocoa Beach, some canals turned red due to algae blooms. Although tests identified the algae as Fibrocapsa Japonica, and when it was found in southwest Florida, it was shown as nontoxic. But floating fish were observed in these canals.

The algae reduces the oxygen in the water affecting the fish and manatees. Authority and scientists do not discount the possibility that another type of algae bloom could be present in Cocoa Beach canals, which are also harming marine life.

