0 Red tide could likely reach Brevard County; concentrations found in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Co.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The red tide continues to affect southwest Florida, in fact, high concentration levels have been dominating at least 100 miles of coastline since October 2017. The effects have gone beyond an awful look on the water and foul smell. A year later, there have been thousands of dead sea life, millions of dollars lost in tourism and many people have been affected by respiratory issues caused by the harmful algae bloom.

The Army Corps of Engineers have been releasing polluted waters to both coasts to avoid stress on the aging levee. Residents on the southeast coast complain about the possibility of a repeat of the 2016 disastrous algae bloom. These releases have occurred on and off, but the Lake Okeechobee pollution has greatly affected the southwestern coast more as it has fed more nutrients into the already occurring algae blooms multiplying the toxicity and area of the blooms.

Fact: There have been 57 Gulf Coast outbreaks since 1953.

This past summer, many along the east coast of Florida feared that there could be a possibility that high concentrations could also affect the east coast. After several months red tide concentrations were found along beaches in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Martin, and as far north as St. Lucie County. At least six Palm Beach County beaches have been closed since the weekend because of the outbreak, dead fish have been found on some beaches.

Fact: Red tide is uncommon on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, only eight outbreaks since 1953. Palm Beach County had their last outbreak 10 years ago.

Officials in Miami-Dade County are specially worried about the impact that red tide may cause to fishing, residents, visitors and tourism. Beaches north of Haulover Inlet and in lower amounts off Miami Beach and Key Biscayne were closed on Thrusday, but will reopen on Friday. The County will be placing signs on the beaches to warn residents and visitors about the potential health effects of red tide.

Miami-Dade is also watching out for next week's King Tides. These annual highest high tides would make things much messier as salt water (likely poisoned with the red tide at this point) will flood inland areas, such as Downtown Miami.

Fort Lauderdale Beach and the rest of Broward County will receive their lab test results on Friday.

Can it reach the Central East Coast of Florida?

Officials fear that the red tide can reach the Brevard County. But, the larger concern is that the algae will come in through the inlet or the locks and bloom extensively in the Indian lagoon. Some red tide species feed on brown tide species that have plagued the lagoon. If it enters the lagoon, there is no current to move it out, and it will just sit there, possibly for months, at least. Florida Fish and Wildlife have been testing the lagoon as part of their normal water testing.

How does it travel?

There are several events that must happen for the red tide to reach Florida’s East Coast. First, onshore winds need to bring the algae closer to shore and there must be nutrient rich runoff reaching the beaches. Another way is to have constant onshore winds with the loop current bringing the red tide from the southwest coast of Florida. Very rarely the toxic harmful bloom has reached north of Florida.

Fact: In 1987, in North Carolina a severe bloom lasted for months. A very small bloom was reported in Delaware in 2007.

On Thursday, the governor's office announced $3 million in grants to St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties to help mitigate the effects of red tide.

Brevard County officials are making plans to respond if necessary.

