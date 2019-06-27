0 ‘Relief is in sight': Heat indices not as high, storm coverage ramps up

Bad news: Thursday is set to feel like 100 degrees. Good news: Relief is in sight.

With the winds coming from the east Thursday, the heat indices will not be as hot as recent days.

It will still be hot, but the winds from the east bring a slight relief. The relief comes with more moisture from the Atlantic that will prep the atmosphere, gradually increasing the chance of rain across Central Florida.

There is a slight chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but it diminishes by late afternoon. Overnight weather will remain stable, warm and muggy. Low temperatures will drop to the mid- to upper 70s areawide.

THE WEEKEND FORECAST

More moisture will be available Friday to develop more storms and increase their coverage during the afternoon hours. Just like typical summer afternoon storms, the main threats will be lightning and gusty winds. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be closer to average for this time of the year, still hot, but in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid-90s.

Partly cloudy overnight Friday, with clouds increasing Saturday morning with a sharp increase in moisture courtesy of an easterly wave that will be crossing South Florida. Expect moisture levels to increase instability across Central Florida, rain and storm chances will be high for

Saturday afternoon into the evening. Rainfall could reach 2 inches, especially across southern Brevard, Osceola and Polk counties. From Orange County northward, rainfall will be, generally, around 1 inch. Some areas could receive slightly higher amounts, depending where the storms become more persistent.

Sunday seems like it will be the wettest day of the weekend. Around 60 to 70 percent of Central Florida is expected to receive measurable rain. Lightning, gusty winds and torrential rain are the main threat Sunday.

