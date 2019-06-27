‘Relief is in sight': Thursday to feel like 100 before slight weekend cool down

Bad news: Thursday is set to feel like 100 degrees. Good news: relief is in sight.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 90 that will feel like 100 and a 30 percent chance of pop-up storms.
Related Headlines
“It’ll be a hot day today, but some relief is in sight,” Shields said.
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
Thursday is forecast to be hot and humid, but starting Friday, Shields said high temperatures are set to decrease as rain and storm chances increase.
Rain chances on Friday increase to 50 percent and then peak on Saturday at 60 percent.
Central Florida: It’s hot, we know. But why isn’t there an official warning?
Know the difference: Heat exhaustion vs. Heatstroke
Today will be another scorcher - but relief is coming soon. See you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/V2jOPF1SoD— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 27, 2019
Florida: The big summer chill is coming! It’ll *only* be 90 on Friday!🌴🌴🌴 pic.twitter.com/OHV4C47f2S— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 26, 2019
FACEBOOK LIVE BELOW: Chief meteorologist Tom Terry talks about beating the Central Florida heat
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}