‘Relief is in sight': Thursday to feel like 100 before slight weekend cool down

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Bad news: Thursday is set to feel like 100 degrees. Good news: relief is in sight.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 90 that will feel like 100 and a 30 percent chance of pop-up storms.

    “It’ll be a hot day today, but some relief is in sight,” Shields said.

    Thursday is forecast to be hot and humid, but starting Friday, Shields said high temperatures are set to decrease as rain and storm chances increase.

    Rain chances on Friday increase to 50 percent and then peak on Saturday at 60 percent.

