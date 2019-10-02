Rough marine conditions, rip currents; winds to relax Thursday

Shallow pockets of moisture will continue to come in from the Atlantic, showers will be moving quickly inland through the day, with only about 20 percent of Central Florida receiving measurable rain.
Related Headlines
The evening will bring a low temperature of 72 degrees, under partly cloudy skies.
“The next several days, we’ll only have a slight chance of a passing shower. The nights will be less mild, with more 60s and low 70s around,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast
The tropics remain quiet, but the stormy weather returns soon.
“By early next week, a front could squeeze out a higher chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday,” Shields said.
At the beach, the rip current risk is high.
“Beachgoers are urged to be extremely cautious at the coast today and to avoid entering the surf, no matter what skill of swimmer,” according to the National Weather Service.
The winds remain strong from the east and the seas are rough. Waves are between 5-and-7 feet along the east coast of Florida.
Catch up on your 5-Day Forecast below:
Pronóstico del tiempo por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}