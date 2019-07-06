SATURDAY SHOWERS: Scattered storms bring rain, lightning to Central Florida

Scattered storms will bring rain and lightning to parts of Central Florida on Saturday.
A drier Saturday morning led to scattered storms to develop in the afternoon.
Storm activity with lightning and heavy rain is expected to be moderate to high in some areas.
The storm coverage will increase into the late afternoon hours before clearing in the evening.
Forecast models say some area could see more than 3 inches of rain.
High temperatures will stay around the low 90s with lows in the mid-70s.
Central Florida will see at 60 to 70 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.
Showers are beginning to develop around Central FL. It'll be talking about timing and coverage of more rain & storms coming up at Noon, on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/H70bdQCrUz— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) July 6, 2019
