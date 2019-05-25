  • Saturday sizzler: Central Florida heats up through Memorial Day weekend

    By: Brian Shields , James Tutten

    Updated:

    Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the holiday weekend with some places expected to reach 100 degrees Memorial Day.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said It’s going to be sunny and hot Saturday with highs reaching the mid-90s around Central Florida.

    Related Headlines

    Dry air is keeping the moisture out and the rain chances nonexistent. 

    >>> Click here to download the WFTV weather app <<<

    People going to the beaches can expect rip currents to be moderate with sees at 2-3 feet.

    All the heat and dry air will increase the threat of wildfires in our area.

    Expect low temperatures to reach 71 on average as skies continue to stay clear.

    Sunday’s forecast will be similar to Saturday's, only hotter.

    READ: NOAA releases 2019 hurricane season forecast; near-average outlook

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest weather forecasts.

     

     

     

     

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories