Saturday sizzler: Central Florida heats up through Memorial Day weekend

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the holiday weekend with some places expected to reach 100 degrees Memorial Day.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said It’s going to be sunny and hot Saturday with highs reaching the mid-90s around Central Florida.
Dry air is keeping the moisture out and the rain chances nonexistent.
People going to the beaches can expect rip currents to be moderate with sees at 2-3 feet.
All the heat and dry air will increase the threat of wildfires in our area.
Expect low temperatures to reach 71 on average as skies continue to stay clear.
Sunday’s forecast will be similar to Saturday's, only hotter.
